Hyderabad: Gowshalas face difficulty in getting fodder

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh on Wednesday urged the BJP leaders to take effective steps to ensure the fodder is reached to the Gowshalas in the state in the lockdown period.

A delegation of Sangh leaders led by president Jasraj Srirsrimal met Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and explained the difficulties they were facing in transportation of fodder to the Gowshalas.

He said that the government should provide a financial assistance of Rs 100 per day to the Gowshalas where the cows are brought after saving from the butchers.

Similarly, the Cruelty Against Animals Act was enacted in 1960 and not changed yet. The Act prescribes penalty of Rs 10 to Rs 50 for cruelty against animals, which is non-effective and hence it is needed to be amended, the representatives said.

The representatives who met Bandi Sanjay Kumar included Govats Foundation president Murli Manohar Pallod, Love For Cow Foundation member Mukesh Chauhan, Prani Mitra Sangh founder Ramesh Jagirdar and Riddish Jagirdar.