Hyderabad: Graveyards to get a facelift

Moosapet: The realty boom in urban areas has a cascading effect on graveyards where the dead are buried to 'Rest in Peace'. To keep the deceased in peace and maintain a burial place for all the kith at one place has become a costly affair, beyond the reach of the poor, as the graveyard management needs to make room for new burials.



Sadly, due to the complacent attitude of the successive governments many cemeteries and their precincts have been usurped by land sharks. Also, the concerned authorities failed to provide basic amenities at the burial places. However, it seems The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has awakened from the deep slumber and is planning to develop the existing 38 graveyards in Moosapet.

A majority of graveyards lack basic facilities like washrooms, water taps and compound walls.

"There are around 38 graveyards in Moosapet, we are trying to develop them with basic amenities like washrooms, seating arrangements, water taps and greenery with a budget of Rs 3 crore," said G Nagender, Executive Engineer, Moosapet, GHMC.

"Developments in the crematoriums are planned and compound wall constructions for graveyards are under proposal. Among the 38 graveyards in Moosapet, 31 are proposed for the development, out of which the 14 major ones would be transformed into model graveyards," he added.

As per the development plans, every graveyard would be facilitated with a compound wall, parking area, electrification, water facility, fresh-up area, burning platform, prayer hall, ash storage facility, waiting area and other necessary arrangements. GHMC aims to ensure sufficient space for all religions so that people across all faiths with different burial practices can utilise the graveyard services.

According to the data, GHMC has upgraded graveyards at 24 places separately for Hindus, Muslims and Christians.

These are located at Taranagar, Moosapet, Kukatpally near bus depot, Gandhinagar, SP Nagar, Machabolaram, Punjagutta Devunikunta, Domalgudam Vinayak Nagar, Shivarampally, Amberpet (Mohini cheruvu), Mokshavatika, Mallapur, Jamalikunta, Swarga Margamu (Seetalmatha temple) and Sainagar (Lalapet), Miyapur, Gowthamnagar and Ramreddy Nagar and at Mettuguda for the Christians.