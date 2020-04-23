Hyderabad: Guidelines for functioning of offices issued

Hyderabad: The government issued guidelines for various offices in the city asking them to adhere to and take precautions in wake of the spreading coronavirus.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has asked the establishments to strictly follow the guidelines prescribed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. As per the guidelines, no person from the containment zone would be allowed to go out. The offices have been asked to ensure that employees at higher risk and employees who are having underlying medical conditions (comorbidity) should not be called to office unless essential.

Only minimum staff will be allowed, on rotation basis, as per relevant orders, passes should be issued duly mentioning dates / days on which the employee's presence is required in the office, duly giving other details as prescribed, any office so functioning and thereby issuing passes should strictly follow guidelines. Wearing of face mask is compulsory in all public places and work places.

The face mask may be provided to all officers and staff and the wearing of same must be ensured. All vehicles and machinery entering the premise should be disinfected by spray mandatorily. Mandatory thermal scanning of everyone entering and exiting the work place to be done, provision for hand wash and sanitizer preferably with touch free mechanism will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas. Sufficient quantities of all the items should be available.

As per the guidelines, the organisations should ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitisation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces, Gathering of 5 or more persons at any place in the office should be avoided, discourage the entry of visitors into office complex to the maximum extent, meetings should be done through video conferencing only, undertake essential correspondence on official email and avoid sending physical files and documents to other offices, to the extent possible.