Hyderabad: HC moved for Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta circle

Hyderabad: Former MP and senior Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao today pleaded with the High Court to take up the issue of obstruction of the State police for installation of BR Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta Circle. He said the police had kept the statue at police station after removing it from the crossroads.

Targeting the State government, he wondered what kind of problem it would pose if the statue was installed there where a statue of former Chief Minister Y S Rajashekhar Reddy was erected at the same place. He said the insult meted out to Ambedkar statue was not only an insult to the Dalits in the country, but also an insult to all the citizens in the country.

Speaking to media persons, VH said he would announce his action plan after January 25. He made it clear that he was ready to sacrifice his life for erection of Ambekar statue in the city. He also said he would not leave the Congress irrespective of the injustices done to him. Targeting former Congress leader D. Srinivas, VH said it was laughable that Srinivas was now saying that he had committed a blunder by leaving the Congress.

Commenting on the issue of formation of three capitals in Andhra Pradesh, Hanumanth Rao said the Chief Minister of that State erred by taking such a decision. He also said he never heard about the concept of three capitals in the entire country. He also wondered as to how the State government would mobilise funds for formation of three capitals when it did not have funds for getting the special status. He demanded that the BJP government at the Centre respond on the issue of formation of three capitals. (NSS)