Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao prods DMHOs to provide better healthcare

Hyderabad : Health Minister T Harish Rao has tasked DMHOs in districts with implementing government health programmes effectively and reducing the number of caesarean sections in hospitals. During a comprehensive monthly review meeting of health programmes on Sunday, the minister set an ambitious goal for Telangana to become the leader in all health indicators. He called for renewed dedication from all stakeholders to ensure the delivery of high-quality medical services and reiterated the government’s commitment to address issues such as shortage of medicines, medical equipment, and staff.

The minister emphasised the responsibility of medical officers to monitor patients' health conditions after they receive initial treatment and are referred to hospitals beyond primary healthcare centres. He also expressed his intention to improve healthcare provision at medical colleges within districts, recommending that referrals be limited to Osmania, NIMS, and Gandhi hospitals only when necessary.

To improve healthcare services, the minister proposed extending the operating hours of Basti Dawakhanas until 2 pm on Sundays and displaying boards with clinic timings and services offered. He stressed the importance of promoting the toll-free helpline number Telemanas-14416 for individuals experiencing mental health problems and urged for its widespread publicity.

Regarding maternal healthcare, the minister directed medical staff to conduct proper ANC check-ups and increase the number of deliveries in government hospitals while encouraging normal deliveries. To ensure appropriate medical care, gynecologist-wise examinations for C-sections will be conducted in government hospitals. DMHOs and Deputy DMHOs were also instructed to address the concern of higher caesarean section rates in private hospitals and implement measures to reduce them. The minister underscored the importance of raising awareness about palliative services and the Arogya Mahila programme for comprehensive women's healthcare, emphasizing the need to provide complete medical services every Tuesday.