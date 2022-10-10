Hyderabad: Heavy rain to lash city for 3 days

Hyderabad: The Met department on Sunday issued a yellow alert in the city for next three days, forecasting downpour as was experienced in the western parts of Hyderabad this week.

The heavy rain in the western parts of Hyderabad disrupted normal life on Saturday, leading to severe hardships for late evening commuters.

An IMD official said heavy rains would continue in the city next week due to the low level South-Easterlies (cold winds from south-east) over the State.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in parts of the city for three days.