Hyderabad: Heavy rains pound city, many colonies inundated

Hyderabad: Sudden downpour on Saturday evening led to water logging in low-lying areas and serpentine traffic jams on main junctions in Hyderabad.

Heavy rains lashed the city including areas like Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Attapur, Hafeezpet, Miyapur, Gachibowli, Lingampally, Moosapet, and Shaikpet among others. The GHMC pressed the disaster wing into the service to discharge stagnated water in the colonies which received floodwater due to the overflowing of drainages.

Anticipating more rains, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has already kept two gates each of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar open up to two feet. Due to constant inflows, water level at Osman sagar reached the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,790 ft on Saturday.

The GHMC and Water Board officials are conducting visits to the water bodies and ponds located in the residential areas which received heavy rains on Saturday evening and reviewed water levels.

Necessary arrangements are made to discharge floodwater from the water bodies in case water levels exceeds.

Light to moderate showers are expected in the city for the coming two days. According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, a yellow alert has been issued on both Sunday and Monday, indicating thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and intense spells at times.

According to data from Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Jubilee Hills received the highest rainfall at 46.3 mm, followed by Madhapur at 43.3 mm.