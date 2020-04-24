Hyderabad: Himachal Pradesh CM appreciates Kukatpally CI's kind gesture

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur appreciated Kukatpally CI's kind gesture who paid Rs 20,000 medical bills of man stranded in Telangana.

CI BL Lakshminarayan Reddy helped the man, Lalit Kumar from Himachal Pradesh by providing financial assistance to his emergency surgery. Getting into details, CI Kukatpally came to know about a man suffering from severe illness and shifted him to a nearby hospital. The doctors advised an emergency surgery to the patient for which the CI paid Rs 20,000. Besides, the police officer also helped the man until his recovery.

However, Himachal Pradesh chief minister came to know about the incident and appreciated the police officer's kind gesture. The state governor Dattatreya also lauded the CI's help to Lalit Kumar, who hails from Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. Dattatreya spoke to Lakshminarayan Reddy over the phone and praised him. The governor said that the official's action is an inspiration to all.

CM Jai Ram Thakur also wrote a letter to the CI. "This act was a great gesture on your part and I appreciate your exemplary effort. Your deed is an inspiration to all the persons involved in the fight against COVID-19," the letter reads.

Reacting to the letter, Lakshminarayan Reddy said that he has just followed the orders of the commissioner of police VC Sajjanar, who often reminds them about the life of people is their responsibility.



