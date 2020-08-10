Hyderabad: IIIT AIC to incubate 10 social enterprises

Hyderabad: Atal Incubation Centre at International Institute of Information Technology (AIC-IIITH) has selected 10 startups for its flagship Akash incubation programme for tech-based social enterprises working on sustainable development goals.

The centre received 100 applications from 17 states, out of which 17 were selected for the final round. The process which began in December 2019 and went through multiple rounds concluded in an online selection conference. Viveck Verma, an entrepreneur, strategic advisor and investor, Anup Puthan, a tech expert and investor, Emmanuel V Murray, senior advisor at Caspian Impact Investment Adviser, and Rennis Joseph, a social entrepreneur and Director at Ignis Career, formed the panel.

The selected startups will be supported through their entrepreneurial journey by business coaching, bootcamps and workshops on various topics like finance, IP, marketing, etc. mentor and expert chats, peer learning sessions, as well as an opportunity to apply for seed funding.

AIC-IIITH is at present supporting diverse social enterprises from sectors like Edutech, Healthtech, Environment, etc. The 2nd cohort also consists of 10 startups from diverse fields all working to help India achieve SDGs by 2030. Ramesh Loganathan, Director, AIC-IITH, said, "Being part of this incubation programme is an excellent platform for social entrepreneurs to get tools to grow and become sustainable and thus multiply their social impact."