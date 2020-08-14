Hyderabad: Incessant rains keep city under covers

Hyderabad: The city received light to moderate rainfall right from Thursday morning with the Southwest Monsoon continuing to be active over Telangana, just as it has been for the last week.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), several sections recorded light rain on Thursday with Madhapur reporting 4.8 mm till 12 pm, followed by Charminar (3.8 mm), Rajendra Nagar (3.5 mm) and Asif Nagar (3.5 mm).

IMD officials said heavy rainfall was likely to occur in isolated places over Telangana until Sunday, a weather advisory from the Indian Meteorological Department. In Hyderabad on Friday there was a chance of light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

Different districts across the state, such as Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mulugu and Warangal Rural received medium to very heavy rainfall. At Burgampadu in Bhadradri Kothagudem, the highest rainfall of 164.1 mm has been reported during the last 24 hours.