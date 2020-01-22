Hyderabad: Incubation programme for start-ups at CCoE

Hyderabad: The Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) campus at Hyderabad plans to incubate a total of 20 shortlisted start-ups, and invited applications for start-up incubation programme. The incumbents will be given an opportunity to work with delegations from different countries in cyber security data privacy domain for its upcoming incubator and accelerator centre. Cybersecurity incubation programme will focus on identifying, incubating and mentoring companies and start-ups with innovative idea in Cybersecurity and data privacy domain. The first round of applications is closing soon. The programs will kick start in February at the upcoming CCoE campus in Hyderabad.

"Start-ups are accepting the challenge of bringing newer ideas and scope in protecting enterprises from cyber attacks and protecting data. We would like to incubate such start-ups with innovative ideas in solving cyber and data threats. Looking forward to the participation of innovators in cyber security sphere," said Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity centre of Excellence, Hyderabad.

Any individual or a team in the field of cyber security and data privacy can apply. The applications will be evaluated by an experienced team of senior members from industry and government from across the country.