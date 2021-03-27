Hyderabad is safest city in country: CP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad is the second safest city in the country even a survey company from America also confirmed the same, said Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar.

"A survey company from America said that Hyderabad is the safest city across the world," Anjani Kumar said adding that CC cameras in the city are helping to identify the criminals.

"There are around 6 lakh CC cameras in the state and one CC camera is equal to 100 police personnel. CC cameras with advanced technology which can record even during the night times are being used in the city. The cameras played an important role in cracking many cases," the CP said.

The crime rate in the city has been declining since 2018 with the police department setting up cameras at all the public places.