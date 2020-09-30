Hyderabad: IT companies told to restart operations by Health Department

Hyderabad: The State Health Department has called upon IT companies in Hitech City and Cyberabad to resume their operations taking safety precautions and scattered duties for employees. It said that all businesses and offices are resuming operations, but taking all required precautions that are the need of the hour.



DME K Ramesh Reddy and Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao said that a company having 100 employees can resume work by with one-third of its staff present in office every day. They pointed out to over 3 lakh government employees doing duties taking Covid-19 safety precautions.

Meanwhile, plans are afoot to equip every bed in the State government hospitals in GHMC limits and in all districts with oxygen facilities in the coming months.

Elaborating details, K Ramesh Reddy stated that there are 22,000 beds in government hospitals at present out of which 7,172 are equipped with oxygen line while another 1225 are ICU beds with oxygen and ventilator facilities. Nearly 8,000 plus have oxygen lines now and the remaining 14,000 will be covered in the coming months. Oxygen lines for all beds would be helpful for not just Covid patients but, non-Covid patients having respiratory, cardiac and other issues going forward.

Prior to Covid the number of oxygen beds in government hospitals was just 1,665, officials pointed out.

Meanwhile, the health department has stated that the number of complaints on private hospitals are coming down slowly with the government's continuous monitoring. From 819 complaints in August, only 110 complaints were received in September, G Srinivasa Rao, Health Director said.