Hyderabad: It is raining discounts for apparel buyers

Hyderabad: We all love to keep pace with fashion trends and if they come cheap during normal seasons, it is akin to a festive time. Lockdown has unwittingly brought garments within reach of all classes. The recent lockdown and the resultant reluctance of people to go out and buy clothes and garments has seriously affected the revenues of city fashion retail ecosystem. Stores are struggling to survive, groaning under pile-up of stocks.



Given the desperate scenario, the stores are using the age-old successful trick of discounts to perk up consumer sentiments and lure them to stores.

R Siva who works at Unlimited Family Fashion Store in Malkajgiri says, "We want to lift the sentiments of our consumers through a welcome-back strategy by making season-specific offers and engagements at our stores. Earlier we used to give around 30 to 40 per cent discount, but now we increased it up to 60 per cent to gain more footfalls. By availing of these offers, customers will not only get fancy and better products at less price, we also will be able to clear our huge unsold stocks." Sanvika S, a customer at the store, said, "We got to know about the offer from one of our friends and we thought of grabbing this opportunity to come here and shop. The offers are less than usual, which is surely attracting more customers like us, but we also have to make sure we find good quality and don't end up buying damaged products."

Aditya, who works at Max Malkajgiri, informed, "The sales have surely dipped since lockdown and things are coming back to normal slowly. We are keeping regular offers that we usually keep during this time. But to draw more and more customers, we are coming up with more offers. In the next coming days, they will be implemented." K Udaykiran, a customer at the shop, said, "The only advantage we locals have got during this pandemic is discounts. But this has a drawback as well – the quality. You have no idea how old the stock is. Though they are providing discounts it is important for us also to be aware while buying it."