Hyderabad: It's war on virus for Telangana said K Chandrashekar Rao

Hyderabad: With the number of Coronavirus cases growing day after day, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday declared that his government was ready to conduct tests on any number of people and offer treatment to those suffering from the deadly virus. Even if the patients increase to one lakh, the government is capable of providing treatment, he said.

As on date, 553 patients were undergoing treatment in the hospitals. Of this, eight were discharged and another 128 would be discharged on Thursday.

The CM held a high-level review meeting on the measures taken to contain the virus spread, implementation of the lockdown, assistance given to the poor, procurement of agriculture produce, Central government guidelines and other issues at Pragathi Bhavan.

KCR said that adequate kits to conduct the tests on any number of people were procured and there is also no scarcity of the PPEs. So far, 2.25 lakh PPE kits were available and the number will increase to 5 lakh shortly. "We have placed orders for another 5 lakh kits. In all, the state will have 10 lakh PPEs. As on date, we have 3.25 lakh N95 masks. We have placed orders for another 5 lakh N95 masks. With this, state will have 10 Lakh N95 masks," he said.

"Besides this, ventilators and other medical equipment, number of doctors, other medical staff, hospitals, beds and all are ready. So far, 20,000 beds are made available. Even if the number of patients increases to one lakh, the government can make arrangements for their treatment.

The Telangana government is ready to wage a battle against the Coronavirus," the CM declared. KCR said that several measures were taken so that no one in the state would suffer with hunger or starvation. Since sanitation works should continue in villages and urban areas without any break, the CM said, Rs 308 crore for all the Gram Panchayats and Rs 148 crore for municipal corporations and municipalities were released. As per the guidelines given by the Centre, lockdown in the State would continue till April 20, he said.