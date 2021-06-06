Hyderabad: Jab must for people with comorbidities

Hyderabad: The medical fraternity in Hyderabad has appealed to people with comorbidities to go in for vaccination as early as possible.

Dr Rajender, Superintendent ofKing Koti Hospital, said "vaccination is not harmful to anybody. People suffering from any kind of comorbidity can get vaccinated without hesitation."

These observations gain importance in the wake of certain doubts being raised by some about the efficacy of vaccination particularly in view of the fact that the former chief secretary in the undivided Andhra Pradesh S V Prasad and his wife succumbed to corona though they had taken both the doses of vaccine.

In the backdrop of this, Dr Rajender said that there may be some instances of getting infected with coronavirus even after vaccination, but it does not mean that the vaccine is not effective. If someone tests positive after vaccination, it means that they could be asymptomatic and later symptoms may appear due to various factors, including ignoring safety norms.

He said the vaccine improves the immunity levels among sick people. Only thing is that should not lower the guard, maintain a healthy lifestyle and follow proper medication to fight coronavirus. Dr Rajender said many people above the age of 45 suffering from different comorbidities had taken the vaccine and are living a healthy life without any complaint but on the other side, a few citizens who are suffering from complicated diseases like dialysis, severe tuberculosis and liver diseases are avoiding the vaccination. Patients with these comorbidities were unnecessarily fearing that the vaccine could harm them. He said there was no need to nurse any kind of fear.

He called upon people not to believe in rumours circulated on social media about the efficacy of the vaccine. The government has listed out particular comorbidities as high risk and allowed them to get vaccinated on a priority basis. Only pregnant women were exempted, he added.

