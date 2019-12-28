Hyderabad: Security beefed up at Tank Bund in view of Million March

Hyderabad: City Police deployed large number of police personnel at Tank Bund and Necklace road premises as a precautionary measure in view of JAC call for a 'Million March' against CAA and NRC on Saturday.

Earlier police denied permission to the organizers by stating law and order, traffic, public inconvenience problems. Since the message of the protest was widely shared on social media platforms and suspecting some protestors reach at and around Tank Bund and Necklace road premises police intensified patrolling at the places.

Mufti police also deployed on the roads which leads to Tank Bund and Necklace road premises to identify and take them into custody. A police team is going to monitor the premises from the Command Control Centre and alert the police on the ground to catch them.