Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Hyderabad to introduce B.Tech Biotech course

Hyderabad : Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad is set to offer B. Tech Biotechnology course in its campus college in Hyderabad from the new academic year. Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chancellor, JNTU-H, said the course has been in huge demand and hence the varsity has decided to introduce it. The admissions will be through the TS EAMCET. Earlier several autonomous colleges under the ambit of the University had this course but in the upcoming academic year this course is being introduced on the university campus. This self-financed course will have 60 seats with a fee of Rs 1 lakh per annum.

Several autonomous colleges under the ambit of the University were planning to roll out new courses in the upcoming academic year and have sought permission from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). If the AICTE approves, the University will permit the introduction of new colleges in the autonomous colleges, he added. On the ongoing affiliation process, the JNTU – H VC said the process was being done in a transparent manner and it would be completed by May 15 and the list of affiliated colleges would be made available by May 25.