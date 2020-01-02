Trending :
Hyderabad: Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence website launched by KTR

Minister for IT, Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao has launched website initiated by the former Indian Doubles player Jwala Gutta.

Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence which is fully operational by January end has been built on a 55-acre land in the Sujatha High School at Gachibowli. The academy consists of 14 courts with a seating capacity of 600 people.

Launching the website, KTR congratulated Jwala Gutta for establishing the academy in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Jwala said that the academy is not only for badminton but also make expertise in various games.


