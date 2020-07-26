Hyderabad: Kavitha pats student for her selection to US university

Hyderabad: Former TRS MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that it is a moment of pride for the State when students like Suharsha are studying in prestigious universities across the globe. The former MP felt nostalgic remembering her university days in Mississippi

of USA and virtually interacted with Suharsha from the Forest Research Institute of Telangana who got admission in Auburn University, receiving full fee waiver and scholarship.

Recollecting how she had studied with full fee waiver and a 500-dollar scholarship per month during her university studies, Kavitha congratulated Suharsha, and said, "She turned nostalgic remembering her own university days after seeing her achievement reported in newspapers." The former MP also interacted with the parents of Suharsha and asked her to reach out to her and assured to extend all necessary cooperation.

It may be mentioned here that the student from Mancherial has completed her BSc in Forestry from the Telangana Forest College and Research Institute. And, she got admission into MS in Wood Science and Technology at Auburn University, with which the TFCRI entered into an MoU. She was given a full waiver of tuition fee besides scholarship.

Suharsha said that she is a big fan of the former MP. Though she had earlier seen Kavitha, she could not meet her. Virtual interaction has boosted her morale and confidence. She and her parents thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and FCRI Dean Chandrasekhar Reddy.