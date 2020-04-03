Hyderabad: Kavitha sets up three more free food centers

Hyderabad: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha's free meal distribution centres in Nizamabad and Jagtial districts have come as a relief to thousands having no livelihood.

The TRS leader started special free food centre for daily wage workers and migrant labourers in Nizamabad town in 2017. Three more new food centres were started one each in Nizamabad, Jagtial government hospital and Metpally government hospital.

Apart from these, six free food centres aim to provide hygienic and healthy food to students, patients and their attendants at government hospitals and migrant workers in Nizamabad and Jagtial districts.

According to the TRS leader, adequate measures are being taken to ensure sanitation and social distancing in the queues at the free food centres On the instructions of Kavitha, three more free food centres were started in Nizamabad and Jagtial districts.

Nizamabad Mayor Nithu Kiran opened free food centre in Nizamabad.

He said the aim is to ensure no one goes hungry Nizamabad Urban Development Authority(NUDA) chairman Prabhakar Reddy, Telangana Jagruthi Nizamabad district President Avanthi Kumar, corporators and local leaders participated.