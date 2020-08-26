Hyderabad: Keesara MRO Nagaraju to enter Guinness book of records?

Keesara MRO Nagaraju who caught red-handed by the officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting Rs 1.10 crore may enter Guinness book of world records in most corrupted official category.

Two non-governmental organisations (NGOs) involved in cracking down corruption has appealed to the representatives of the Guinness records to include Nagaraju's name. The NGOs opined that he might be the first government official in the world to be caught while accepting 20 million.

Youth for anti-corruption president Palnati Rajender and Sunkari Prashanth, founder president of Jwala, which has been working against corruption met the Guinness officials for which they reacted positively. The Guinness representatives said that there is no such (most corrupted officials) category till now, but will take it into consideration and decide on launching the new category.

On the other hand, the ACB officials inquired the Nagarjau and three other accused and recorded their statement. The arrested were later shifted to Chanchalguda jail.

The MRO had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2 crore, he was caught taking Rs 1 crore from the real estate businessmen to settle a land dispute.