Hyderabad: Khairatabad railway gate to be closed for traffic for eight days

Hyderabad: In view of the repairing works of the track between Secunderabad railway station and Hyderabad railway station taken up by the South Central Railway (SCR), the railway gate level crossing gate no.30 will be closed for eight days.

The repair works of the complete track also involves the Khairatabad railway gate.

Accordingly, the gate will be closed for traffic for eight days from January 18 to January 25, according to a press release. Due to the repairing and track relaying work, the South Central Railway (SCR) has requested the police to make alternative arrangements for traffic diversion.