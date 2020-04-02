Hyderabad: Kin of dead Coronavirus patient attack doctors at Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday after family members of a Covid-19 diseased patient attacked junior doctors as well as ward boys and security guards who were on duty at that time. A person named Ishaaq (50) from Nirmal was admitted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment before he died on Wednesday.



According to Gandhi Hospital doctors, the patient was admitted with co-morbidities in the isolation ward with Covid-19 positive condition. He was critical for the past one week and developed severe ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) and expired. Soon after, the family members of the patient went berserk and slapped a resident doctor and other staff members, besides breaking the window glasses and grills.

The incident happened on the seventh floor housing the Coronavirus treatment ward. His family members who also tested positive are also admitted to the hospital and doctors said they are the ones who attacked the doctors and the staff.

Information of this attack was passed on to the Chilkalguda police who reached the hospital in no time, but they did not dare to go to the Coronavirus ward where the incident occurred fearing chances of infection as they were in police uniform.

After getting to know about this, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar reached the hospital along with additional forces that were deployed to prevent any untoward incident. The person who was responsible for the attack was arrested but as he was a positive patient he was put in the isolation ward at the Chest Hospital.

The Telangana Junior Doctors' Association, while expressing fear and anguish over the incident, threatened to go on protests if adequate security was not deployed. Gandhi Superintendent Dr Shravan Kumar also spoke on the issue with senior officials.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender condemned the incident at a time when the medical fraternity is working 24 hours a day to save the lives of the people from the deadly Covid-19. He assured full security to the doctors in hospitals and requested them to continue duties without any concerns.