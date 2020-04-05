Hyderabad: Kishan Reddy launches doctor consultation app

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday launched 'Vidmed App', developed by Dhanush Healthcare as a video consultation mobile app.

The Minister appreciated the sincere efforts of the company in providing excellent services to society.

He explained how the Central government is working on encouraging telemedicine so that millions of people can be served easily in the large country like India and where there is a severe shortage of doctors.

Remilla N Murthy of Telemedicine Society of India (TSI), presented plans of further expanding and penetration of telemedicine as a mainstream practice across India.

Dhanush Healthcare CMD DSN impressed upon the Union Minister to ask all other States to adopt telemedicine based services to improve the primary healthcare scenario in India.

' Vidmed " is developed to help the thousands of people who are affected by the travel restrictions and are unable to go out to the hospital and seek medical consultation with a doctor.

Particularly, it helps old people, women and children who can download the app from google play store, register themselves and start consulting the doctor.

The application is a free service for a limited period and it strictly validates the capabilities, reputation and qualifications of doctors who provide services through this latest technology-enabled mobile platform.