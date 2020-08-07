Hyderabad: KLIS operates all 37 pumpsets, lifts 2 tmcft of Godavari water

Hyderabad: The newly constructed Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme has achieved a milestone on Thursday with the opertionalisation of all 37 pump sets by lifting 2 TMC of river Godavari water from Medigadda to Mid Manair Dam.

Water is being lifted up to 318 meters to reach the Mid Manair. Perhaps, it is a sort of a world record in lifting water above 300 meters anywhere.

All the pump will function for a week time to lift water which is being used for irrigation and drinking water needs under Mission Bhagiratha. State Irrigation and Electricity departments are working in tandem to ensure all pump sets function without a technical glitch or interruption in the power supply.

Officials said that 10 pump sets at Laxmi Pump House ( Medigadda) started functioning and lifting water; 5 pumps each at Saraswathi pump house (Annaram) and Parvavathi pump station at Goliwada, 4 pumps at Nandi pump house ( Medaram) and 3 pumps at Gayatri pump house at Laxmipur lifted the water.

10 more pump sets at Kannepalli pump house will start functioning from this night. The officials said that all the pump houses will lift water to Mid Manair and the same will be released to Lower Manair Dam.

Kaleshwaram Engineer in Chief Venkateswarlu said that all arrangements were made to supply lifted water for irrigation and drinking water purposes.