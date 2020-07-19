Hyderabad: KNRUHS invites applications for PG medical courses

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal has invited online applications from candidates who have become eligible after lowering of NEET cut-off score for admission into competent authority quota seats in PG medical courses for the academic year 2020-21 in medical colleges affiliated to KNRUHS and Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).



A notification has been released by the university for permitting the candidates who have become eligible after lowering the cut-off score and for inclusion in merit list for admission into competent authority quota seats only. The total number of vacant seats available under competent authority quota for the academic year 2020-21 will be notified on KNRUHS website before counselling. After scrutiny of applications and certificates of candidates, the final merit list will be released.