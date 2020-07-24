Hyderabad: KTR distributes safety kits to Covid warriors

Hyderabad: The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K T Rama Rao, distributed PPE (personal protective equipment) safety kits to sanitation, entomology and veterinary workers along with Mayor Dr B Rammohan, Musi River Front Development Corporation chairman Hon'ble and MLA D Sudheer Reddy, MLC Yegge Mallesham, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, at Animal Care Centre in Fathullaguda on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister applauded the efforts of sanitation, entomology and veterinary workers in keeping the city clean and in controlling the spread of Covid-19. He said that it was also the responsibility of the worker to look after their family members' well-being apart from public service.

GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar apprised the Minister that so far about 1,80,000 cloth nose masks, 27,000 pairs of hand gloves and 25,000 liters of hand sanitisers were distributed to the workers in all the circles. Further, the entire 24,500 safety kits would be distributed to the workers within 3 weeks. On the occasion, the Minister inspected the Animal Care Centre and also Entomology Awareness Stall. Local Corporator Sangeetha, EVDM Director Vishwajeet Kampati, Addl Commissioner Sanitation Rahul Raj, Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, Chief Entomologist Rambabu participated in the programme.