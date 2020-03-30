Hyderabad: Kuch karona, pleads Old City

Hyderabad: All the tall talk of sanitation notwithstanding, the state of affairs in the Old City is far from satisfactory. Leave alone spraying of the disinfection in different areas, even sanitation and clearing of garbage have taken a backseat.

In spite of the Novel Coronavirus raising its ugly head, clearing of garbage is not being carried out, rue residents. "Garbage has piled up in several areas. Mosquito menace has increased.

There has been no sweeping and no collection of garbage since the lockdown," complains Geeta from Kabutar Khana in Hussaini Alam.

Worried about her neighbourhood, when Geeta rasied the issue with the sanitary supervisor concerned, the latter reportedly said, "kaiku karna amma, tum paise dere kya sanitising karne ke" (Why should we take up the task, are you paying us for this?) Manjula from Charminar Circle requested for fogging in area. "The GHMC failed to respond to the complaints. Even after 3 days of the complaint, GHMC is yet to disinfect the area," she added.

Another person, Jahanuma Shaik Ahmed said that after several complaints, fogging was carried out briefly in selected places at the request of a local leader. "Why no public representatives are on field in their respective areas. At least the area corporators must be on field and work for the public in this difficult times", said Ahmed.

He said "na dawai chinakre, na jhadu marre" (none are coming for spraying or for sweeping). When higher officials are approached, each time reply they are receiving 'officer is in meeting" Syed Sajid from Kishan Bagh says the term Greater does not reflect in the attitude of the GHMC.