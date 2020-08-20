Hyderabad: Lab32 programme now open to non-local startups

Hyderabad: T-Hub, one of India's pioneering technology innovation ecosystems, has announced the launch of its revamped programme Lab32 along with a host of new benefits.



Earlier, the Lab32 programme benefits were extended to the founder of the shortlisted startup who was ready to relocate to Hyderabad. However, this year, the hybrid programme delivery quashed the rule enabling more entrepreneurs across India to reap the benefits of the programme. The startups will receive goal-oriented consultation from leading experts across the globe on product development, refinement, market access and expansion.

The fourth batch of Lab32 will commence from September 2020, and the interested startups across India can apply from August 20 to 25. Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of the State of Telangana, said, "India has one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems in the world. The current global crisis has hit the growth trajectory of our startups. In keeping up with challenges, Lab32 is uniquely positioned to help those startups that have their engines revved up and are ready for product development and market expansion. It is more important than ever, as startups are looking for assistance not just to survive the pandemic but find new business opportunities to grow more rapidly. We are excited to launch the all new avatar of Lab32 for the startups across India." A total of 40 startups from the third batch will graduate this month.

The startups received a wide range of offerings at a subsidised price from various service providers such as Amazon Web Services, DigitalOcean, Google Cloud, HubSpot, IBM, Microsoft, Zoho, amongst others.