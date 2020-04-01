Hyderabad: Lapping up learning during lockdown

Hyderabad: Chalk and talk needs to make way for learning by seeing and listening, say school leaders, but a majority of schools in the city are ill-equipped to cater to the vast number of students.

Many schools are developing online content and instructional material, but teaching 100 or more students at a time seems to be a daunting issue given bandwidth issues.

Murali Mukund, the chairman of Jubilee Hills Public School, says, "Most schools use software to send reminders, assignments and homework, but having a structured classroom with a time-table and appointed hours for online teaching is yet to set in. All of us have been caught on the wrong foot."

He adds, "It is also an opportunity to join the online bandwagon. We have an audio-visual studio and all the chapters are recorded but to disseminate this information at one go to all the students is a challenge."

Schools are looking out for apps to tide over the situation. At present, a few schools use Google Classrooms, Google Meet and Microsoft Team.

K V Brahmam, the director of Brahmam Talent School, says, "Schools are now looking out for robust software that can help them reach out to a large number of students. Teaching without a tech support is something that teachers need to upgrade to."

A major challenge that school managements as well as parents face is making students sit at the appointed hour. Another challenge is to make sure all students do not answer at the same time."

Sunitha Rao, the principal of Delhi Public School, says, "At any given point of time, we are able to cater to 4,000 students. We are running online classes for 8, 9, 10, 12 and also for pre-primary.

Our teachers are on call from 10 am to 12 noon."

Apart from teaching students, schools are using the Zoom app for staff meetings, coordinating with head of departments and webinars for teachers.

For their part, pupils are not that excited about online classes. Mohanan, V, a Grade X student, says, "We do video call in case we need to get doubts clarified and also exchange views through a chat window.

But I am waiting to go to school." Kendriya Vidyalayas are not conducting any online classes.