Hyderabad: Leaders plead to allow Bibi-ka-Alam procession

Hyderabad: With the government putting restrictions on religious gatherings under the Covid-19 guidelines, the Shia community made an appeal to the authorities to allow the 'Bibi-ka-Alam' procession in the presence of few dignitaries.



Shia leader and state spokesperson for BJP Telangana Minority Morcha, Mir Firasath Ali Baqri, said "The tradition of Bibi-ka-Alam procession was being followed for more than four centuries. This is the 444th year to be precise. Hence, the authorities must allow the practice to continue. Keeping in view the pandemic, the government may permit the event under strict restrictions like procession on elephant in the presence of very few people like organising committee members and community heads."

Firasath Ali further said that, "Observing the pandemic crisis performing matam (Self-flagellation) can be done in 68 days of mourning, but the procession of Bibi-ka-Alam is centuries old and it should be taken out only on the day of 'Youm-e-Ashoora' the 10th day of Moharram (Islamic month). All Shia community along with 40 matam Anjuman appeals the government to take out procession officially." On August 11, an official meeting has been called by Telangana Minorities Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar to discuss the Moharram arrangements and Shia leaders demanded that the centuries-old tradition should not be disturbed, but yet no decision has been taken and announced.

The officials said that the procession with elephants may attract a large gathering. But Ali assures that once the government passed the orders, no general public would be allowed to take part in procession. He said last year, Rs 4 crore was sanctioned as part of Moharram budget, but this year no funds have been sanctioned and only Rs 15 lakh released.

Bibi-ka-Alam procession is taken out every year on 'Youm-e-Ashoora' marking the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, in the battle of Karbala. 'Bibi Ka Alam' is carried on an elephant as the procession with hundreds of self-flagellating mourners passes through parts of the Old City, including the historic Charminar.















