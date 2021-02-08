Hyderabad: Lisbon Pub booked for obscenity; 28 held

Punjagutta : The Punjagutta police on Sunday registered a case against Lisbon Pub operating on the premises of the Country Club at Begumpet under charges of performing obscene acts.

Following a tip-off, a team from the Punjagutta police station led by sub-inspector M Arun Kumar along with the west zone task force raided Lisbon Resto Bar and Pub (Lisbon Pub) on late Saturday night.

The police apprehended 28 persons, including staff members and guests, who were at the pub while a group of women were performing obscene dances. The police rescued the women, produced them before the court, and sent them to a care home.

Meanwhile, they are trying to nab the manager and other personnel. According to the police, the women were lured with attractive remuneration and then forced to perform obscene acts at the pub.

Organisers Murali and Banti and employees N Venu Gopal and Nandeeshwar are absconding. The police have served notices to all 28 persons and let them off. They are also analysing CCTV footage to verify more details and have also seized the records of the pub.