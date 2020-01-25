Hyderabad Literary Festival 2020: Writing page turners for children made simple

Hyderabad: Did you ever think how children books can be more creative, funny and attractive? meet children authors Archana Garodia Gupta, Shruti Gupta and A Khyrunnisa. They make complicated concepts simplified for young minds by crafting them into simple, fun stories. Hyderabad Literary Festival-2020 served as a platform where this three authors discussed their ideas on how to write a book interesting for children, and what kind of criteria do they follow when they write for children?

Archana Garodia Gupta, the National Chair of the FICCI MSME Committee, and Co-writer Shruti Gupta, columnist and author of 'The History of India for Children,' said," Writing for children should always be interesting and a page turn on, if not then they won't read it further. Personally as children author, I Imagine myself speaking to someone who is of that age, for instance, if I am writing for a 9-year-old children and imagine them in myself As we write various subjects in India history for children and this subject that can be really interesting for children, or indeed anyone, because it can be told as fascinating stories. We have so many characters who should be portrayed as real people with their idiosyncrasies so that children can connect with them."

A Khyrunnisa, an author of children's fiction, said: "Whenever I write a children fiction, I try imagine myself as a kid. I add creatures in a sportive manner in my writings. For instance " In my one of the short story, for instance" In that, there is a snake who do not like to go to school and but forced my their elders to go."