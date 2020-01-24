Hyderabad: Locals suffer hardships as road repairs delayed

Malkajgiri: An internal road was dug in RTC Colony of Moulali division even though officials knew before undertaking the works that funds were not sanctioned for laying of new road, causing a lot of inconvenience to locals.



As per details, the internal roads of two lanes behind Adam School were dug up for laying UGD works three months ago, but new road is not laid as funds are yet to be sanctioned. About 150 families who live in the two streets are facing a lot of inconvenience as they commute on the damaged roads. According to locals, some bikers slipped on the road and got injured. There were also instances of school children meeting with accidents on the damaged roads, they lamented.

Initially, locals felt happy that UGD works were completed and were expecting that new road would also be laid in few days, but they were left aghast when they came to know from officials that funds for laying of the new road were yet to be sanctioned. They allege that officials knew before starting the works that funds were not sanctioned for the new road, but went ahead with digging up roads. It may take at least a couple months for calling tenders and other formalities to start the work, they said.

Ramu, resident of RTC colony, said that officials with their unwise decision had caused serious inconvenience to them and urged senior officials to intervene in the issue. He said that when they approached officials on the issue, they spoke in a rude manner.

When contacted on the issue, DE Suvarana said that UGD works were completed in the colony with the sanctioned funds. A part of road work was also completed, and proposals were sent for the remaining road, she said. She promised to complete the road works as soon as funds were sanctioned.