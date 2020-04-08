Hyderabad: Lockdown takes toll on horse rental services

Hyderabad: Whenever a couple of horses resting in the yard neighs, Jalaluddin sighs in despair, as he knows it is time to feed them. But, he finds it tough to cope up with costs of feeding the horses.

"I am not alone. There are around 400 families and more number of labourers depend on them for earning our livelihoods," says Md Jalaluddin, who runs a horse rental service in the city.

The horse rentals are located across twin cities in places like Kishan Bagh, Afzalganj, Puranapul, IDPL, Janawada, Secunderabad and other locations. At each of these centres, up to 20 people and the horse rental services owners and their families earn their livelihoods. Functions and marriages are the only two kinds of events from which the horse rental services in the twin cities generate their income. "While revenues that come from functions is good; the families mostly depend on the considerable income generated during marriage season," he said.

Horses are requisitioned for taking out the traditional Baraat processions. Mostly, the tradition of Baraat is practised by only a few communities in which the groom is brought to the wedding venues on a horse. Some also prefer to use horse led chariot during the marriage procession. Rentals depend on the number of muhurats, timing, place during the wedding season. However, hopes of the families dependent on the horse rentals were dashed since the lockdown announced on March 24. "All wedding ceremonies have been cancelled, including those who have paid some advance. The 400-odd families have been left with no income since then. But, we have to feed the horses and every one of these families, already struggling to make both ends meet, is worried about taking the day-to-day care of the horses," he added.



When asked, the owner of Patel and Sons pointed out, "We are worried about the feed for the horses and how to sustain them all these three weeks. We have been putting every possible effort with our meagre savings left out. Also, using up whatever little advance is given on feeding the horses." Unless help comes either from the government or from some other quarters, the health of horses might worsen and even their lives would be at stake. "We are not sure what will happen to them if the situation continues like this. Further, we are also worried about the news of further extension of lockdown period," Jalaluddin added.