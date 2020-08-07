Hyderabad: Low-key Independence Day fete planned at Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: The government has decided to go in for a subdued Independence Day celebration on August 15 in view of the corona pandemic. It will be celebrated with a limited gathering at Pragathi Bhavan.

State GAD (General Administration Department) officials recommended Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to organise Independence Day celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan and explained the SOPs (Standard Operational Procedures) issued by the Union Government to the CMs on the conduct of official events.

This time, march-past by Army troops and police contingents and prize distribution programme will not be there.

The Union Home Ministry instructed all state governments to follow strictly the SOPs on preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitisation, crowd restrictions and other safety measures. Hence, it has been decided not to hold the celebrations at Public Gardens this year.