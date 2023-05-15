Hyderabad: Make docus to showcase State achievements, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari tells officials

Hyderabad : Telangana State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari on Sunday instructed the Secretaries and Heads of all departments to produce state-level documentaries depicting the achievements of the State government with facts and figures and screen them in cinema halls and TVs during the 21 day Telangana Formation Day celebrations which begins June 2.

The CS held first coordination meeting with top officials and discussed the arrangements to be made in connection with 10thTelangana Formation Day celebrations throughout the state. She urged the officials to make arrangements in a

grand manner by highlighting the achievements of each department during the last nine years of the formation of the state. All the important public monuments and buildings will be illuminated on all the days, similar events at the District, Constituency and Mandal levels will also be held. Several sub committees were already constituted for the smooth conduct of the 21 day celebrations.