Hyderabad: Malakpet gets mobile testing lab for Coronavirus

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi and Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala inaugurated mobile testing lab for Covid-19 at Paltan Ground in Akbar Bagh division under Malakpet constituency on Monday.



This mobile testing lab allocated at Paltan Ground in Malakpet would be working from 10 am to 4 pm. "With increasing Covid cases it is important to create awareness to build confidence among people and get Covid tests done. Asaduddin, Balala and even I have undergone tests for Covid so that awareness is spread among the economically poor. The aim is that people from all sections come forward and get tested at their door steps," said Syed Minhajuddin, Akbar Bagh division Corporator.

This testing lab on wheels titled Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine (iMASQ) has 10 testing counters which collect samples for testing. This Covid-19 Mobile vehicle of Rapid Antigen RT-PCR (Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing van has been allotted for Akbar Bagh division. "Around 150 tests have been conducted on the first day in Akbar Bagh division in Mobile testing lab," informed Minhajuddin.

"The advantage of mobile testing labs is that Covid testing is done at doorstep in localities, basti, slums etc, and can get instant results. These mobile labs are tailed by ambulance so that those tested Covid-19 positive patients could be immediately shift to hospitals," he added.