Hyderabad man arrested in Malaysia for overstaying

A man from Hyderabad has been arrested by the Malaysian authorities for overstaying in the country. Mohammad Chand Pasha who went on a job search to Malaysia was caught at the airport while he was returning to India under Vande Bharat Mission.

According to Chand Pasha's father Mohammad Mahmood, his son went to Malaysia after a local travel agent Satish, a resident of Tirupati offered a job in tissue making company in the country. Satish assured that the company will pay Rs 30,000 salary per month with food and accommodation. However, Chand who had gone to Malaysia on a visit visa was not given the job when he visited Malaysia in July last year.



"The travel agent said that Chand would get a job visa after some time and they asked him to return India. But due to pandemic, Chand was stranded in the country and his visa got expired," Mahmood said.



Mahmood alleged that Satish had told him his son would get the work visa before the visit visa expires but nothing has happened. "My son was asked to work as a salesman and do other odd jobs. However, when he decided to return India under Vande Bharat mission, he was caught at the airport," he added.

