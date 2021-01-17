Hyderabad: Man attacks son for insisting on getting married soon

A man attacked his son with a sickle after the latter kept on pestering him to arrange his marriage at the earliest. The incident took place at Shadnagar in Rangareddy district here on Sunday.

Getting into details, the victim, Naresh and his father, Yellaiah were having a discussion on arranging the dates of Naresh's marriage. Naresh asked his father to set the marriage date at the earliest, however, his request was refused by his father. Later, the discussion turned into a heated argument and Yellaiah attacked his son with a sickle in a fit of rage.

It is suspected that Yellaiah was in an intoxicated state when he attacked his son.

Meanwhile, Naresh who was badly injured was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.