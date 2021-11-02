Hyderabad: Man defrauded of Rs 17.8 lakh in matrimonial site fraud

A man was defrauded of Rs 17.89 lakh in matrimonial site fraud by a woman who promised to marry him and extracted money from him. The incident took place under Narayanaguda police station limits.

According to SI Naresh, the victim, Kumar, a native of Boinapalli registered on a matrimonial site for a bride. Kumar came in contact with the woman who claimed to be a doctor. "The woman said that she liked Kumar and decided to get married after returning Hyderabad. She also said that she will begin her medical practice in Hyderabad if Kumar did not agree her to go to United Kingdom, "the police said.

On Sunday, the woman told him that she arrived in Delhi with one crore UK currency and was caught by the customs officials. The victim also received a call from some people who claimed to be customs officials who collected Rs 17.89 lakh from Kumar in the name of customs and income tax.

Later, Kumar called up the officials multiple times but failed to contact him following which he approached the police.