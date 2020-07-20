Hyderabad man dies of heart attack a day before discharge after coronavirus recovery

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a 55-year-old man who completely recovered from coronavirus died of a heart attack a day before getting discharged from the hospital in Hyderabad.

Going into details, the man, a resident of Nazdik Singaram of Yacharam Mandal in Rangareddy district was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after being tested positive of coronavirus. The patient used to call his family members every day to update them about his health condition.

On Saturday night, the man video-called his family and told them that he was going to get discharged the next morning i.e, on Sunday. Unfortunately, the man suffered a heart attack and died. The family who was awaiting the man's return from the hospital was shocked after the hospital authorities informed them about his death.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the man alleged that he might have suffered a heart attack after learning his medical bill for coronavirus treatment. The man was charged a whopping of Rs 8 lakh for the treatment.

The state on Sunday reported 1,296 coronavirus positive cases taking the overall tally to 45,076. And the coronavirus death toll touched to 415 with six new deaths. With around 1,831 people being discharged from various hospitals on Sunday, the active cases in the state remained at 12,224.