Hyderabad: Man found murdered in car in Trimulgherry

The body of a man was found in a car that was abandoned at Trimulgherry on Monday. The man was identified as Vijay Bhaskar Reddy.

Reddy, a resident of Alwal was found murdered in his car, parked at an open ground in Trimulgherry on Monday night. Locals who found the car alerted the police who found the body in the front seat of the car.

The police said that the man is suspected to be murdered and the body was later placed in the car. The police also suspected that the victim might have been hit with some heavy object as there was an injury on his head.

They registered a case and looking into the CCTV footage to identify the accused.