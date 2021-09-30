Hyderabad: Man jumps off metro station in Dilsukhnagar, critical

In a shocking incident, a man jumped from the metro station here at Dilsukhnagar on Thursday evening. The man sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for treatment. His condition is said to be critical. The man is yet to be identified.



The police registered a case and took up the investigation. According to the police, the middle aged man reached the Dilsukhnagar station and took the staircase to the platform, from where he jumped. More details are awaited.