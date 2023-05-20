Hyderabad: Man kills wife and ends life at Narsingi

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man reportedly killed his wife and later committed suicide at their house in Narsingi on Friday night.

According to the sources, the man identified as Narayana, a registered medical practitioner reportedly killed his wife at Janwadha area under Narsingi police station limits and later hanged himself.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the deceased bodies a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.