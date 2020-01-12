Hyderabad: Man thrashed to death for mobile phone theft

A man was allegedly thrashed to death on Friday night by a couple for stealing mobile phone. The incident occurred at Sanathnagar and it came to light on Saturday.

Going into details, the victim K Veerappa works at a construction site along with the couple -- Ramulu and Lakshmi. Lakshmi who lost her mobile phone a few days ago suspected Veerappa of stealing the phone.

The couple took Veerappa to a toddy shop where they consumed the brew. Meanwhile, an argument broke out between Veerappa and the couple over the lost phone. In a fit of rage, the couple thrashed him black and blue and dropped him at home.

However, he was found dead on Saturday morning. Family members of Veerappa told the police that he died after being beaten up by the couple.

The Sanathnagar police took the couple into custody and are investigating.