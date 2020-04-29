Hyderabad man touches traffic police feet praising their service to contain coronavirus

Lauding the police services to curb the coronavirus spread, a man from Trimulgherry touched the feet of a traffic ASI.

In spite of the lockdown duty, ASI Raja Rao attached to Trimulgherry traffic police station is also doing his bit to contain the coronavirus. Overwhelmed by the ASI's service to the people, Sudhir Raju, a resident of Trimulgherry felicitated the traffic police and touched his feet. A photo of the man touching the police feet is now going viral on social media platforms.

It may be recalled that a man touched his wife's (sub-inspector) feet for performing her duty without any difficulties. SI Sandhya's in-laws said that she is raising awareness among the people in an innovative way on the measures being taken to prevent the virus spread.

The police, healthcare and civic workers are being praised for fighting against the deadly disease. They are engaged in their duties taking no notice of their family members. Despite their duties, they are helping out the needy by providing essential commodities to the poor and needy. The service, care, compassion and hard work during the coronavirus pandemic is termed to be outstanding.