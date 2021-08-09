Hyderabad: Man who went missing while cleaning manhole found dead

A man who went missing while cleaning a manhole in Vanasthalipuram was found dead after six days. His body was found floating in a manhole around 10-feet deep in Padmavati Colony on Monday.



The GHMC personnel traced the body and sent for post-mortem.

The man, Ananthaiah along with another worker Shiva entered into a manhole at Padmavathi Colony on August 3 and both went missing. While, the body of Shiva was found on the next day i.e. on August 4, the body of Ananthaiah was found after six days.

Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) and LB Nagar MLA Sudheer Reddy announced a financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the families of two workers.