Hyderabad: Many city MLAs hit hattrick of victories

Hyderabad: Many BRS MLAs and the lone BJP MLA from the city have registered a hat trick of victories in the elections. Almost ten MLAs from the city have registered victories for the third consecutive time.

Winning an election is a daunting task but most of the MLAs from the city were aspiring to hit a hat trick of victories to enter the Assembly for the third time. Several BRS MLAs in the city like Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav from Sanathnagar, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud from Secunderabad, MLAs KP Vivekanand from Quthbullahpur, Arikepudi Gandhi from Serilingampally, Maganti Gopinath from Jubilee Hills, G Mahipal Reddy from Patancheru, T Prakash Goud from Rajendranagar, Kale Yadaiah from Chevella have registered victories for three consecutive times.

These leaders had won in 2014 and 2018. Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLAs have been winning the successive elections on several occasions showing their strong presence in the Old City of Hyderabad. Some of the AIMIM MLAs have won four to five times including the floor leader in Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, Kausar Moinuddin, and Jaffar Hussain Meraj. Balala has been elected four times. The lone BJP MLA T Raja Singh in the city has also won for the third consecutive time. The BJP won one seat in the 2018 Assembly elections and that was in Goshamahal and even now this is the single seat that the party got.